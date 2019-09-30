Marnus Labuschagne Loses His Pants But Pulls Off An Incredible Run-Out. Watch

Marnus Labuschagne has displayed his commitment towards the game ever since he stepped in as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith in the Ashes 2019. But Marnus Labuschagne's commitment was tested at a different level during a match between Queensland and Victoria in the ongoing Marsh Cup. Marnus Labuschagne lost his pants while diving to attempt a run-out but he stayed committed and threw the ball towards the keeper's end to dismiss Chriss Tremain in the 29th over. Cricket Australia came up with a hilarious comment alike the run-out on their Instagram post by saying, "No pants, no worries for @marnus3 with this cheeky #MarshCup run-out".
Watch Marnus Labuschagne losing his pants here:
Opting to bat, Queensland posted a mammoth 322/9 on the board with their skipper Usman Khawaja scoring 138 off 126 balls. Labuschagne scored 38 runs in the match for Queensland in a winning cause. In reply, Victoria failed to chase down the target as they managed only 168 runs on board.
Labuschagne has featured in 30 List A matches and scored 930 runs at an average of 33.21 with the high score of 91. He has 10 half-centuries and yet to score a century in this format.
Australia's next Test series will be against Pakistan, starting from November 21 in Brisbane. It will be a two-Test series with the final match taking place in Adelaide.