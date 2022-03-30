Mark Wood left everyone in splits as he shared a video of his ramblings due to the effect of anesthesia after waking up from his elbow surgery recently. The England cricketer was filmed speaking gibberish after waking up and was also forced to stop playing during the first Test match of England's Caribbean tour. He underwent surgery in London on Saturday. On opening his eyes, Wood was filmed asking someone,"Is my shoulder meant to be sore?"

After the person present in the room replied to his question, Wood quipped, "That's weird though!"

"I've have had elbow surgery but my shoulders are aching."

"I'll still bowl fast", he further added.

Wood was also asked by the person about missing IPL 2022, to which he exclaimed, "I'm so sad!"

During the video, the bowler also called Andy Flower a "nice guy".

"I like Andy Flower, he is a nice guy", he said.

Here is the full video of Wood under the influence of anesthesia:

Here's more of Mark Wood under anaesthetic for you



I'll still bowl fast... pic.twitter.com/YFGiWPQN0w — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 28, 2022

Wood was supposed to feature for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022. He has been ruled out due to his elbow injury and Andrew Tye was roped in as his replacement.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Andrew Tye as a replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood," stated an official IPL release.

The 32-year-old had also updated fans about his surgery on Instagram. Taking to the social media handle, he wrote, "Who says hospital gowns aren't cool eh!!?? No more boney fragments in my arm! Thanks to Professor Roger van Riet and Mr Ali Noorani for sorting me out and all the staff who made me feel totally at ease. Langers, the England physio videoed me coming out of the anaesthetic - Bah, I talk some absolute rubbish!!!"