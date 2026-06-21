Rohit Sharma's last 10 innings (starting from October 2025) include one century and two other scores of 75 or more. He scored 57 in another game. For most players, that would be considered a decent return. Not for Rohit Sharma, or so his critics feel. At 39, Rohit is not getting any younger. By the time the ODI World Cup takes place in 2027, Rohit will be over 40. Form, and not age, should decide his place in the team, though, says former India star Mohammad Kaif.

"Can't really understand why so many people want Rohit Sharma to fail. It is admirable how he has taken this challenge head-on. He has led India to the Champions Trophy, scored against Australia, NZ and now made 79 against Afghanistan. A few low scores here and there can't judge his class. As cricket fans, we should wish that he carries this form into the 2027 World Cup. India needs the experience of Rohit and also Virat Kohli," Mohammad Kaif wrote in a post on X.

Can't really understand why so many people want Rohit Sharma to fail. It is admirable how he has taken this challenge head on. He has led India to the Champions Trophy, scored against Australia, NZ and now his 79 against Afghanistan. A few low scores here and there can't judge… — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 20, 2026

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, with a fluent 48 in the second ODI and a well-compiled 79 in the third ODI against Afghanistan, has bought himself some more time as he remains under the scrutiny of selectors over his fitness and form leading up to the 2027 World Cup, with his knocks showing that he is not one to be written off so easily.

In the third ODI, neither Rohit nor Yashasvi Jaiswal (110*), who could not have timed his second ODI hundred any better, had anything to prove. However, their immediate situations made it imperative for them to make the outing count.

Rohit needed a substantial innings to keep the growing competition for his place at bay for the time being, while Jaiswal needed a big score to keep himself in contention in India's thickly populated top order.

They merged their personal goals in a stunning exhibition of one-day batting for the team's cause. India won the match to complete a 3-0 clean sweep against Afghanistan.

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