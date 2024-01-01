Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad conducted a Q&A session on his X (formerly known as Twitter) profile on Sunday and when asked about a prediction for 2024, he made a reference to the Ram temple that is under construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. When a follower asked what he thinks will happen in 2024, he wrote - "Mandir wahin banne waala hai(The temple is going to be made there)". It was a reference to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Mandir wahin banne waala hai. https://t.co/Yg3mgddSTn — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 31, 2023

Earlier, Prasad summed up the Rohit Sharma-led side bitter-sweet 2023 in international cricket. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter),

Prasad pointed out how India dominated other teams during the recently concluded World Cup on home soil, but fell at the the final hurdle, losing the cup to Australia. Prasad also rued India's defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to the same opponents.

It's been more than a decade since India last won an ICC trophy, and a fan asked Prasad whether the Indian team is the "new chokers of world cricket".

While highlighting India's back-to-back Test series wins in Australia, Prasad refused to give the team the "chokers" tag. However, with India's ICC title drought extending for a further year, Prasad feels there is something wrong with Indian cricket.

"Sir Do You also Think That Team India Has become New CHOKERS of World Cricket ?? as we have Just Lost 10th Consecutive ICC Knockout in last 10 Years," the fan asked Prasad.

Prasad replied, saying: "Chokers not, we have won 2 Test series against Australia in Australia, the last one in 2020-21 after 36 all out, I consider as one of India's greatest especially with more than half first choice players missing. But there is certainly something not right about not winning any major tournament in 11 years."