The Big Bash League (BBL) is no stranger to humongous sixes and explosive batting. Over the years, the tournament has seen batters come up with gigantic shots and Melbourne Stars cricketer Beau Webster joined the list with a 108m six. Chasing a huge target of 206, Webster slammed Adelaide Strikers' Brendan Doggett for a massive six in the 12th over of the match. It was a length delivery from Doggett and Webster made no mistake in slamming it through the deep mid-wicket region for a maximum.

Earlier, Chris Lynn (83*) and Matt Short (56) were the top performers to guide Adelaide Strikers to a huge total of 205 but a special innings from Marcus Stoinis clinched the win for the Stars in a thrilling encounter.

BEAU WEBSTER INTO THE TOP DECK#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/BmMKV4ljG7 — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 31, 2023

Earlier, Tom Curran's appeal to have his four-match ban for umpire intimidation overturned was dismissed by the Big Bash League (BBL). Sydney Sixers import Tom Curran was suspended for the next four games after being found guilty of intimidating an umpire.

Curran was involved in an argument with an official before the Sixers' penultimate match against the Hobart Hurricanes on December 11 in Launceston, when he attempted to finish a practice run-up on the pitch during the warm-up.

Sydney Sixers appealed the decision but BBL decided to hold the ban which means, Curran will miss the next three matches which include Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat.

The 28-year-old all-rounder will once again be available for the on-field action on January 3.

(With ANI inputs)