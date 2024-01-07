Team India registered a historic seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town on Thursday and ended the two-match series with 1-1 draw. Completed in just 1.5 days, it turned out to be the shortest Test match (in terms of ball bowled) in the history of cricket. Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were the main architects of India's victory as they claimed their respective six-wicket hauls. Apart from this memorable win, this match also turned out to be a delight for Chennai Super Kings fans as their two former stars reunited in Cape Town.

In a video going viral on social media, India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was seen interacting with former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini.

In the video, Ntini joyously said hello to all the CSK fans and even sang his own version of famous Bollywood song, "Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khyaal Aata hai."

This was sooo funny!! How many of you enjoyed this sweet little cameo by Makhaya Ntini? @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/bKX5WdLqca — Crikipidea (@crikipidea) January 6, 2024

Notably, Ntini played for CSK in the first two season of IPL, where he featured in nine matches and took seven wickets.

On the other hand, Ashwin was signed by CSK in the inaugural season in 2008 and went to play for the franchise till 2015. He gave many match-winning performances and helped the MS Dhoni-led side claim the trophy in 2010 and 2011.

After the Tests against the Proteas, Team India is all set to face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, starting from January 11.

For the first time in over a year, the veteran duo of Kohli and Rohit Sharma could return to the shortest format, having reportedly made themselves available for selection.

As per a report in the Indian Express, both Kohli and Rohit are keen to return to the shortest format, keeping an eye on next year's T20 World Cup. The duo last featured in a T20 international back in the 2022 T20 World Cup and have since been playing only Tests and ODIs.