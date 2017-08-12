Luke Robinson, 13-Year-Old, English Bowler Takes 6 Wickets In 6 Balls

An English bowler has done the unthinkable. A 13-year-old schoolboy cricketer in England took six wickets in six balls, all of them clean bowled. The feat is not something you see everyday in any form of the game be it T20, Test matches or ODIs. Luke Robinson produced his match-winning performance this week for Philadelphia Cricket Club's Under-13s, based near Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear in north-east England. His family were all on hand to witness his remarkable achievement, with father Stephen having the best view of all -- he was umpiring at the bowler's end at the time.

The officials at the club are now checking the records to see if the feat has ever been achieved in its 149-year existence.

Meanwhile, mother Helen was the first person to record her son's feat as she was scoring the match, while Luke's younger brother Matthew was fielding and grandfather Glenn was watching from the boundary.

Each ball the teenager sent down produced a wicket - leaving him with figures of six wickets for one run. Luke's dad Stephen, who is also a junior coach at Philadelphia and still plays for the senior team said, "It was a surreal experience, adding, "I have been playing for 30 years and have taken hat-tricks but never anything like this.

"Time stood still and I thought, 'is this really happening?"

