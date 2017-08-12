 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Luke Robinson, 13-Year-Old, English Bowler Takes 6 Wickets In 6 Balls

Updated: 12 August 2017 14:01 IST

A 13-year-old schoolboy cricketer in England took six wickets in six balls, all of them clean bowled.

Luke Robinson, 13-Year-Old, English Bowler Takes 6 Wickets In 6 Balls
Luke Robinson produced his match-winning performance this week for Philadelphia Cricket Club's Under-13s. © Twitter

An English bowler has done the unthinkable. A 13-year-old schoolboy cricketer in England took six wickets in six balls, all of them clean bowled. The feat is not something you see everyday in any form of the game be it T20, Test matches or ODIs. Luke Robinson produced his match-winning performance this week for Philadelphia Cricket Club's Under-13s, based near Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear in north-east England. His family were all on hand to witness his remarkable achievement, with father Stephen having the best view of all -- he was umpiring at the bowler's end at the time.

The officials at the club are now checking the records to see if the feat has ever been achieved in its 149-year existence.

Meanwhile, mother Helen was the first person to record her son's feat as she was scoring the match, while Luke's younger brother Matthew was fielding and grandfather Glenn was watching from the boundary.

Each ball the teenager sent down produced a wicket - leaving him with figures of six wickets for one run. Luke's dad Stephen, who is also a junior coach at Philadelphia and still plays for the senior team said, "It was a surreal experience, adding, "I have been playing for 30 years and have taken hat-tricks but never anything like this.

"Time stood still and I thought, 'is this really happening?"

(With AFP inputs)

Topics : Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • A cricketer in England took six wickets in six balls, all clean bowled
  • It was achieved by a 13-year-old called Luke Robinson
  • He had figures of six wickets for one run
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Shikhar Dhawan's Sixth Test Hundred Puts India In Command
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Shikhar Dhawan's Sixth Test Hundred Puts India In Command
India vs Sri Lanka: ODI Team To Be Selected On Sunday
India vs Sri Lanka: ODI Team To Be Selected On Sunday
Lalit Modi Resigns, Bids Adieu To Cricket Administration For Now
Lalit Modi Resigns, Bids Adieu To Cricket Administration For Now
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 08 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.