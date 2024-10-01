Mohammed Shami has been out of action since a great show for the Indian cricket at the ODI World Cup 2023. But injury and subsequent ankle surgery has seen Shami miss quite a few series. He has now been named in Bengal's Ranji Trophy squad and there is a growing expectation that he will be fit to bowl for India before the Australia that starts in the third week of November. In training Shami has been bowling too.

On Tuesday, Shami wrote an emotional post on meeting his daughter. Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan are separated and they have daughter Aaira. Shami met her daughter after a long time, and the father-daughter duo could be seen shopping together.

"Time stood still when I saw her again after long time . Love you more than words can say, Bebo," Shami posted on Instagram. The post got over 1.60 lakh likes in just over an hour.

Mohammed Shami recently provided fitness update, saying he is working hard to make a comeback soon but he doesn't want to rush and risk getting injured again. Shami is making significant strides in his recovery from an ankle injury that has kept him out of cricket since the ODI World Cup last year. Shami is currently in the final stages of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The India pacer already resumed bowling in July for the first time after his surgery and has been gradually increasing his bowling workload, reporting no pain.

Speaking at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) annual awards ceremony, Shami said that he has been working hard to make a comeback. The 34-year-old added that he needs to work on his fitness so there is no discomfort.

"I am working hard to make a comeback soon because I know I have been out of action for quite some time. I want to ensure there is no discomfort when I return. I have to work on my fitness so there is no discomfort," Shami was quoted by ICC as saying.

Shami revealed his comeback plans ahead of India's second leg of World Test Championship (WTC) matches and said that he won't take any chances until he is 100 per cent fit.

"The stronger I return, the better it is for me. I don't want to rush and risk getting injured again, be it against Bangladesh, New Zealand, or the Australia series. I've already started bowling, but I won't take any chances until I am 100 per cent fit," he added.

"If I need to play domestic cricket to test my fitness, I will. What matters most is that I am fully ready for whatever comes next, regardless of the opposition or format," he further added.

