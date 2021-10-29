West Indies are three wickets down against Bangladesh in the Super 12 fixture of the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Friday. Evin Lewis could not continue his start to the tournament as he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman. Mahedi Hasan then struck twice to dismiss Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer, respectively. Both sides are smarting from defeats in their opening two games and will look notch their first win of campaign in this round. Bangladesh, who made it to the Super 12 phase after finishing second in the opening round, lost to Sri Lanka and England in their first couple of games. West Indies, on the other hand, were beaten by England and South Africa in their two matches so far in this tournament. Those two defeats have significantly dented the Windies' hopes of a successful title defence. Kieron Pollard's side does not have a lot of breathing space as it looks to turn around the campaign. Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh, on the other, too find themselves in a must-win situation and will be keen to recover from their first two defeats. (LIVE SCORECARD)

