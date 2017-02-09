 
Live Score, India vs Bangladesh Test, Hyderabad: Hosts Lose KL Rahul Early

Updated: 09 February 2017 09:37 IST

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh: Having beaten England 4-0 at home, India will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test in Hyderabad, starting on Thursday. Get all live score and updates here

Live cricket score, India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli trains ahead of the one-off Test. © AFP

India thrashed England 4-0 in the five-Test match series at the end of 2016, which also resulted in Alastair Cook giving up his captaincy. Virat Kohli would want his team to continue the winning momentum when they take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test match to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from February 9 to 13. This will be the first time that Bangladesh will be playing a Test on Indian soil and they will be looking to make an impression against the top-ranked Test outfit in the world. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all live cricket action on India vs Bangladesh from Hyderabad, India here.

 

09:33 IST: OUT!! KL Rahul is bowled!! Inside edge and the ball hits the stumps. Lazy shot by the opener 

09:31 IST: KL Rahul is off the mark straightaway. First runs for India and him

09:30 IST: Taskin Ahmed to start the proceedings for Bangladesh and KL Rahul to face the first ball

09:25 IST: Not only Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav too has been left out after a stellar knock in his last Test. Harsh call by the management!!

09:20 IST: Bangladesh have lost their inaugural Test in all the eight host countries except West Indies where they drew the match

 

09:12 IST: Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk/c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

09:11 IST: 46 Journalists have travelled from Bangladesh to cover this Test, isn't this epic!!

09:10 IST: India (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

09:07 IST: Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim says: "A great moment for Bangladesh cricket and hopefully we would put up a good performance against the number one team in the world. We learnt a couple of things from the last match, a couple of mistakes cost us the game against NZ. We have to keep our momentum up for all five days and we learnt some key lessons out there. The wicket would be pretty good for the first two days and the bowlers will come in later. We are going in with two quicks, two spinners and seven batsmen."

09:04 IST: India captain Kohli after winning the toss says: "We would like to bat first. Hyderabad has always been a good batting wicket. It is hard and the fast bowlers do get some help out here. For us the opposition is not something we focus on, we focus on executing our skills and we would like to go ahead with the same mindset. We are playing with five bowlers and unfortunately Karun misses out."

 

09:03 IST: India lost eight of eleven tosses vs England in the recently concluded tour, but thank God! Virat wins it here

09:02 IST: Virat Kohli says at the toss, Karun Nair misses out and Ajinkya Rahane takes his place

09:00 IST: TOSS Time! India win toss, elect to bat 

08:56 IST: So, Bangladesh are playing the first Test on Indian soil after 16 years of getting the Test status 

 

08:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog. 

India and Bangladesh have played eight Test matches till date with the former winning six games while two have ended as draws. Bangladesh have never managed a win against their giant opponents.

Interestingly, all eight matches were played in Bangladesh and the Hyderabad match will be their first Test in India.

While key batsman Imrul Kayes has been ruled out of the Bangladesh squad, India skipper Kohli has backed Ajinkya Rahane over Karun Nair, who recently became only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century after Virender Sehwag.

 

