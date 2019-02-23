Afghanistan will look to continue their domination after an easy win over Ireland in the first T20 International and wrap the three-match T20I series on Saturday. In the series-opener, Asghar Afghan-captained Afghanistan defeated Ireland by five wickets. Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran stitched an unbeaten 86-run partnership as the Afghans chased down the easy target of 133 runs with four balls to spare. Ireland had their moments in the first T20I when they put Afghanistan in a spot of bother in their run-chase when they were 50/5. Captained by Paul Stirling, Ireland will look to end their eight-match losing streak against Afghanistan. They last won a T20I against Afghanistan in 2013. The two sides will once again go head-to-head at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun. Squads: Afghanistan (From): Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan(c), Samiullah Shenwari, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Malik, Zahir Khan, Usman Ghani, Najeeb Tarakai, Sayed Shirzad, Ziaur Rahman . Ireland (From): Paul Stirling(c), Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Stuart Thompson, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Stuart Poynter(w), Shane Getkate, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase, James Shannon, Harry Tector, Andy McBrine, Lorcan Tucker. (LIVE SCORECARD)