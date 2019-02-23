 
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan Opt To Bat Against Ireland

Updated: 23 February 2019 18:29 IST

Live Cricket Score: AFG Vs IRE 2nd T20I: Afghanistan lead the three-match series 1-0.

2nd T20I, Afghanistan and Ireland tour of India, 2019

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
Afghanistan
Afghanistan 5/0 (1.0);
VS
Ireland
Ireland Yet to bat
Afghanistan elected to bat
Live Cricket Score, Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I, Afghanistan won the first T20I by five wickets. © Twitter

Afghanistan will look to continue their domination after an easy win over Ireland in the first T20 International and wrap the three-match T20I series on Saturday. In the series-opener, Asghar Afghan-captained Afghanistan defeated Ireland by five wickets. Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran stitched an unbeaten 86-run partnership as the Afghans chased down the easy target of 133 runs with four balls to spare. Ireland had their moments in the first T20I when they put Afghanistan in a spot of bother in their run-chase when they were 50/5. Captained by Paul Stirling, Ireland will look to end their eight-match losing streak against Afghanistan. They last won a T20I against Afghanistan in 2013. The two sides will once again go head-to-head at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun.  Squads: Afghanistan (From): Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan(c), Samiullah Shenwari, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Malik, Zahir Khan, Usman Ghani, Najeeb Tarakai, Sayed Shirzad, Ziaur Rahman . Ireland (From): Paul Stirling(c), Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Stuart Thompson, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Stuart Poynter(w), Shane Getkate, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase, James Shannon, Harry Tector, Andy McBrine, Lorcan Tucker. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between AFG Vs IRE  2nd T20I, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

 

  • 18:36 (IST)Feb 23, 2019

    Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2nd T20I

    Afghanistan are 5-0 after one over.
  • 18:31 (IST)Feb 23, 2019

    Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2nd T20I

    Hazratullah Zazai and Asghar Afghan are out in the middle to start Afghanistan's proceedings.
  • 18:28 (IST)Feb 23, 2019

    Toss!

    Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan wins toss, opts to bat against Ireland in Dehradun.
  • 18:26 (IST)Feb 23, 2019

    Playing XI

    Here is the playing XI for both the teams: 

    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan(c), Samiullah Shenwari, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Malik

    Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Stuart Poynter(w), George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase, Lorcan Tucker
  • 18:18 (IST)Feb 23, 2019

    Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2nd T20I

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Dehradun.
     
