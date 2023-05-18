A new tweet by Chetan Sharma, former BCCI chief selector, has left everyone guessing. Sharma, a former India player, had in February resigned from the top post over his alleged remarks in a sting operation. In the sting operation, Sharma had allegedly made some bizarre comments about Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and a number of other players in the team. The BCCI didn't release any official statement on the matter.

Now, a tweet by Sharma that was posted in the early morning of May 18, has left everyone guessing.

"Life has been very tough so far. No hope from your near & dear. Hope Mata Rani bless me....." Chetan Sharma tweeted.

Life has been very tough so far. No hope from your near & dear. Hope Mata Rani bless me..... — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) May 17, 2023

Though it is not clear what the tweet was all about, it had many people reacting.

All will be good Chetan bhai, you have handled enough challenges in life.. Stay Strong! — Deepak Khajouria (@khajouriadeepak) May 17, 2023

Keep strong bhai. You will overcome. — Ayub Zumla (@AyubZumla) May 17, 2023

Sir keep faith in God. Everything will be fine. Tough times will also go. — Anil Menon (@Anil3575) May 18, 2023

In the sting operation by Zee News, Sharma had allegedly revealed his internal discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.

Sharma alleged that a lot of players take injections to expedite their return to competitive cricket despite being 80 to 85 percent fit. The former India pace bowler also alleged that there was a difference of opinion between him and the team management over Bumrah's return from a stress fracture for the T20I series against Australia in September.

