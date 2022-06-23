Virat Kohli struts out past the boundary ropes and heads to the middle. He takes guard and prepares to take on the bowler. At the other end, it's Wasim Akram getting ready to steam in. That would be quite a contest, wouldn't it? Akram is considered as one of the greatest pacers ever and Kohli, one of the best batters of all time. Well, the former Pakistan captain was asked how he would feel and what he would do if, in a hypothetical scenario, he was at his prime and bowling to Kohli.

Akram said that he would feel confident bowling to Kohli, as he would be new to the crease with a few wickets having fallen. And he said he would bring out his whole range of tricks to take on someone of Kohli's calibre.

"I would have had a lot of confidence. If he is coming out to bat at 3 or 4, it means two wickets are down and that means he is new to the crease. Then I would attack," Akram said on the talk show 'To Be Honest' on Nashpati Prime.

"I'll move the ball away from him and into him, and as Plan B, I'd bowl him a bouncer. I'll bowl him a bouncer with a fielder in the deep, and then with the fielder called in. I would try all the little tricks," he said.

Akram played 104 Tests and 356 ODIs, taking 414 and 502 wickets in the two formats respectively.

He also has three Test centuries, with a highest score of 257*.