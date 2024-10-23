Pakistan registered their first Test victory at home in over three years last week, beating England by 152 runs to level the three-match series. The Shan Masood-led side now has a rare opportunity to clinch the series with the third and final Test starting Thursday, October 24. Ahead of the match, the Pakistan team trained at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium under the watchful eyes of head coach Jason Gillespie. However, Gillespie was spotted picking up littered water bottles left by the players.

In a viral video, Gillespie was seen picking empty water bottles around the practice nets and putting them inside the dustbin.

While cricket fans hailed Gillespie for his humble act, the internet did not show any mercy while slamming the Pakistan players for leaving behind a mess.

Here's how internet reacted:

Gillespie picked up the empty bottles left by the Pakistani players after the practice session.



It's just a small thing, but it shows the mentality of our players. Cleaning up after oneself seems to be considered a menial task. Learn some basic manners.



pic.twitter.com/JoEiBlzZ7a — M (@anngrypakiistan) October 22, 2024

Jason Gillespie picking up empty bottles in Rawalpindi after the end of Pakistan's practice session. Humilitypic.twitter.com/4bOl1QjdPA — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 22, 2024

Jason Gillespie picking up the empty bottles in Rawalpindi



Nasser Hussain holding an umbrella and carrying a tripod in his hand in Multan pic.twitter.com/phkrXtQXJq — Abu Bakar Tarar (@abubakartarar_) October 22, 2024

Brilliant act by Jason Gillespie picking up the trash on the ground post-training sessions. #PAKvENG #JasonGillespie



pic.twitter.com/ap4vRRfI27 — Ameer Hamza Asif (@AmeerHamzaAsif) October 22, 2024

As the third and final Test between Pakistan and England approaches, Pakistan's intentions for the Rawalpindi pitch are clear. By taking extreme measures, such as using giant heaters and industrial fans to accelerate the drying process, the team hopes to defy Rawalpindi's natural favouring of fast bowlers and turn it into a spinner-friendly surface-one that could prove decisive in the series.

Vice-captain Saud Shakeel noted that, unlike Multan, Rawalpindi is not naturally inclined to take turn. Shakeel explained the climatic differences between the cities, with Multan being warmer and more humid, factors that contribute to quicker wear and tear on the surface.

The stakes are high for Pakistan, who are coming off a much-needed win in Multan on a spinning wicket. After victory in Multan, slipper Shan Masood, openly expressed his desire for a turning track, the team is focused on replicating the conditions that helped them level the series.

"If you look at the difference between Multan and Pindi, there's a difference in climate," Shakeel said in the press conference. "Multan is warmer than Pindi, Multan is warmer and more humid compared to Pindi. Pindi favours fast bowlers slightly and has more bounce, compared to Multan. The groundsman prepares according to that, and I think that's what causes the changes in the pitch.

"But the way the pitch looks and the success we got in the second Test, we'll try for a similar kind of pitch that favours us and helps us win this game," he said.

(With IANS Inputs)