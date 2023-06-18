The snub of Madhya Pradesh spinner Jalaj Saxena from the South-Zone team for the upcoming Duleep Trophy has left everyone disappointed. Despite being the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season, Saxena was overlooked for the domestic event. Many fans and experts expressed their thoughts regarding the same on social media as it sparked a debate regarding his exclusion. Now, former India pacer Venaktesh Prasad has also joined the argument and termed Saxena's omission as "baffling" and "laughable".

Prasad took to Twitter and even called-out the selectors for making a mockery out of the Ranji Trophy. "There are many laughable things happening in Indian cricket. The highest wicket taker in Ranji Trophy not being picked even for the South Zone team is as baffling as it gets. Just renders the Ranji Trophy useless..what a shame," tweeted Prasad.

Earlier on Saturday, Saxena also expressed disappointed over his exclusion and wrote, "Highest wicket taker in Ranji trophy in India( Elite Group) didn't get picked in Duleep trophy. Can you please check whether it has ever happened in the Indian Domestic history? Just wanted to know. Not blaming anyone."

Jalaj, who bats right-handed, has played 133 First-class matches and scored 6567 runs at an average of 34.74. He has scored 14 centuries and 32 fifties in the format. His highest score is 194. In the bowling department, the off-spinner has 410 wickets to his name. He has registered 28 five-wicket hauls.

The Duleep Trophy 2023 kicks off on June 28. The final of the event will start on July 12. All the matches will be played in Bengaluru.