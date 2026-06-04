Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairperson Lalit Modi has recalled how he personally approached Indian cricketers in the dressing room during Team India's 2007 tour of England, urging them to participate in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup, saying the format was initially met with scepticism within the team. India's tour of England took place from July 19 to September 8, 2007, comprising a three-match Test series and a seven-match ODI series, just days before the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 got underway on September 11. While senior stars such as Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were part of the squad for the England tour, the team selected for the T20 World Cup featured a younger core, with several experienced players absent. Led by MS Dhoni, India's squad included players such as Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik, RP Singh, Irfan Pathan and others.

Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview, Lalit Modi revealed that he personally approached Indian players during the 2007 tour of England and urged them to take part in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup. However, he said many players were reluctant to play the new format, calling it a "stupid game" and citing fatigue after a long tour and a desire to spend time with their families. The IPL founder contrasted that attitude with the present day, saying the significance of T20 cricket has grown so much that any player opting out of a World Cup now would trigger widespread criticism from fans, players and administrators alike.

"I went to every player in the dressing room in England when India was touring in 2007. I went and I said, 'Please, I beg you to play the T20. They said, 'Lalit, are you joking? What is this stupid game? We don't want to play it.' Everybody said that to me in the dressing room. 'Oh, we've had a long tour. We want to be with our families.' Now, today, would the public, number one, the players, number two, the administrator, number three, accept a player not playing the World Cup? There'd be uproar," he said.

Lalit Modi further stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not send its full-strength side to the 2007 T20 World Cup, instead backing a young and relatively inexperienced team led by MS Dhoni. Highlighting the absence of several established stars, he noted that such a decision would be unthinkable in the modern era, given the importance attached to World Cup tournaments by fans, players and administrators.

"The BCCI didn't even send the main team, India team to South Africa to play the World Cup T20. They sent a second team. 'Let's not even send the India team. Let's put our new team under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.' Completely raw. Completely green. The Tendulkars, the Dravids, the Saurav Gangulys; none of them played the T20 World Cup. Would you accept that today? Today, if the Indian team is to go to the World Cup, any World Cup, would you accept a B team? Would the public accept a B team? Would the board accept a B team?" he added.

Lalit said T20 cricket initially lacked support in India, with limited viewership making it unattractive to broadcasters and advertisers.

"Nobody believed in the T20 cricket in India. If there are no eyeballs, there's no advertising dollars. There's no advertising dollars, there's no subscription. If someone is watching, then there will be money. If no one is watching, then there will be no money. Today, anything that has eyeballs is going to get the money from the advertisers," he said.

The former Cricket Administrator also claimed that the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa initially struggled with viewership until Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in an over brought major attention to the tournament. He said the moment significantly boosted interest and ratings. Lalit Modi further added that he actively promoted such standout performances and worked to build global support for T20 cricket when few believed in its potential success.

"The T20 World Cup in South Africa had no ratings till Yuvraj Singh hit the six sixes. Till that very day. I orchestrated that. It just happened. I just said anybody who makes six sixes or takes six wickets in an over, I'll give you a push. I was trying to make something happen when nobody was wanting to make it happen. I went around the world trying to convince people because I knew it will work," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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