Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan revealed a stunning on-field spat with Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara during a Test match in 2005. During the second Test of the three-match series, Sri Lanka players were not happy with the box of balls being changed. Pathan, who was asked to open the batting for India, was not aware of the discontent and ended up getting into a war of words with Sangakkara. He revealed that the Sri Lanka legend started sledging him after he slammed Muttiah Muralitharan for two sixes and even called the Indian players 'cheat'.

"There was a Test match in Delhi. I opened and made 93. After the first innings, when we went to bowl, the box of balls had changed or something like that happened, and Sri Lankan players were not happy. Sangakkara was the most vocal of all. Then, when I went to bat, I had zero idea what had happened; I was asked to open. I hit Muralidharan for two sixes. If he is getting hit for sixes with the new ball, it means you have derailed the opposition's planning a bit. Suddenly, Sangakkara started saying you guys cheat, your parents teach you all this and blah blah. He went personal, and I also answered back. He started it," Pathan said in said on 'Cheeky Singles'.

However, in 2008, both players became a part of Kings XI Punjab in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pathan revealed that they ended up apologising to each other.

"After the auction, I saw I would be playing with Sangakkara at Punjab. Now I was eating with his family, and I did not know what to do. I went and told him sorry. He also apologised, and then we became good friends. Emotions are high, and you always make mistakes. It matters how maturely you handle things."

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