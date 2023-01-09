Making a memorable comeback to the Pakistan cricket team, Sarfaraz Ahmed grabbed the opportunity given to him by both hands in the Test series against New Zealand. In what was his first Test series after 4 years, Sarfaraz emerged as Pakistan's top-scoring batter and also scored a memorable match-saving century in the Karachi fixture. After the series, when Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was asked if he had any 'regrets' over not seeing Sarfaraz be a part of the team over such a long period, he gave a no-nonsense reply.

Sarfaraz's return to the Pakistan cricket team came as a result of the changes that took place in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). After Najam Sethi came in as the board chairman, Shahid Afridi was named the chief selector.

It was Afridi who gave Sarfaraz a recall, and it's fair to say that the veteran wicket-keeper batter didn't disappoint.

In the press conference after the completion of the second Test, a journo asked Babar: "Usne Pakistan ki izzat bachaayi. Aap nhi samajte ki usko England ke series par bhi chance milna chahiye tha? Aapko pachtawa hai ki wo char saal ke liye team par nahi tha? (He saved Pakistan's pride. Do you think he should have got a chance in the series vs England and do you regret that he wasn't part of the team for four years?)"

Babar Azam responds furiously to a question regarding Sarfaraz Ahmed 👀#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/rTXhM0qdj0 — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) January 8, 2023

Babar didn't budge even a little as he gave a firm response to the reporter. "Nahi, mujhe koi pachtawa nahi (No. I don't have any regrets)", Babar replied.

In two matches against New Zealand, Sarfaraz scored 335 runs at an average of 83.75, with an average of 83.75. Sarfaraz was also named the Player of the Match for the 2nd Test and the Player of the Series.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Hardik Pandya to Lead In T20Is Vs Sri Lanka