As the Indian cricket team gears up for the red-ball assignment against New Zealand, starting October 18, the talismanic Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Virat, as expected, was surrounded by paparazzi as soon as he was spotted at the airport. While Some clicked his pictures, others tried to engage with him in a casual conversation. Just as Virat was leaving, one of the paparazzi said "BGT mein aag lagani hai (You have to light up the Border-Gavaskar Trophy)", with the comment leaving the Indian cricket team superstar stumped.

Kohli even asked what exactly the paparazzi had said, saying: "kismien (what do I have to light up?)". The paparazzi then said "BGT mein (in Border-Gavaskar Trophy". Virat then nodded and got inside the car. Here's the video:

VIRAT KOHLI AT THE MUMBAI AIRPORT.



- The GOAT is ready for the New Zealand series!pic.twitter.com/3kwzu5Tj4u — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2024

Notably, during India's home series against England from January to March this year, star batter Virat Kohli missed out on the whole series due to the birth of his second child with his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. Virat would be keen to remain fully available for the BGT assignment, starting November.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma is expected to miss one of the first two Tests of the series due to a personal reason.

Rohit has played seven Tests in Australia, scoring 408 runs in 14 innings at an average of 31.38, with three half-centuries and best score of 63*. Overall against the current World Test Championship (WTC) title holders, the 'Hitman' has played 12 Tests, scoring 708 runs at an average of 33.71, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 120.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

With ANI Inputs