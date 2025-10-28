Not only are pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Axar Patel two key cogs of Indian cricket across formats, they also appear to be firm friends off the field. Their bond was on display once again recently, when Bumrah made a hilarious comment underneath a social media post made by Axar. The all-rounder had posted a promotional video, where he had acted himself, on his official Instagram account. Bumrah made a light-hearted joke in the comments, and then Axar replied with some banter of his own.

"Kidney-touching acting," was Bumrah's response to Axar's video. Bumrah's reply was a playful reference to the phrase "heart-touching".

Bumrah's reply received a lot of likes and laughing emojis from fans. Soon after, Axar added to the banter with his own humorous reply.

"Thanks a lot bro, next time my acting will touch your toes," replied Axar, taking the joke one step further.

Bumrah and Axar, who both hail from and play for Gujarat in domestic cricket, are set to feature for India in their upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia.

Meanwhile, having stumbled in the ODI series, India now eye redemption as they switch gears for the five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning Wednesday.

The training session reflected a mix of intensity and calm. Players were seen going through running and stretching drills, fine-tuning their movements and coordination. Head coach Gautam Gambhir kept a close watch on proceedings, offering tactical insights and ensuring every player stayed focused on the task ahead.

While the ODI defeat exposed areas to address, the shorter format gives this young Indian side a clean slate and a chance to reassert their flair. The Suryakumar Yadav-led squad, featuring a blend of fresh faces and proven performers, will look to set the tone early in what promises to be an exciting contest.

For Australia, under Mitchell Marsh's leadership, the aim will be to build on their ODI success and carry that confidence into the T20s. With both teams viewing this series as a crucial preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the upcoming matches could define key strategies and player roles in the months ahead.

