Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: The sixth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches is Jaipur have been delayed due to dense fog in the city. Mumbai are taking on Himachal Pradesh while Goa are facing Punjab in Jaipur and the fans have to wait to witness India ODI skipper Shubman Gill and star batter Shreyas Iyer in action. On a lighter note, Railway have opted to bat against Delhi while Assam have opted to bat against Chandigarh. Baroda have also opted to bat against Jammu and Kashmir while Bengal have opted to field against Hyderabad. While Virat Kohli will not feature in Delhi's fixture against Railways, pacer Harshit Rana and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are in action for the game in Alur. (LIVE SCORECARD: Goa vs Punjab | Delhi vs Railways | Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai)