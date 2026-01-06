Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: The sixth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches is Jaipur have been delayed due to dense fog in the city. Mumbai are taking on Himachal Pradesh while Goa are facing Punjab in Jaipur and the fans have to wait to witness India ODI skipper Shubman Gill and star batter Shreyas Iyer in action. On a lighter note, Railway have opted to bat against Delhi while Assam have opted to bat against Chandigarh. Baroda have also opted to bat against Jammu and Kashmir while Bengal have opted to field against Hyderabad. While Virat Kohli will not feature in Delhi's fixture against Railways, pacer Harshit Rana and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are in action for the game in Alur. (LIVE SCORECARD: Goa vs Punjab | Delhi vs Railways | Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Harshit, Ishant strike for Delhi
Delhi are off to a dominating start against the Railways as they get two early wickets. Pacer Ishant Sharma and Harshit Rana get one wicket each as the Railways lose both their openers. Ishant removes Ansh Yadav for duck while Harshit dismisses Pratham Singh for 11.
RAL 26/2 (8 overs) vs DEL
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Hyderabad dominate Shami
Amid the heartbreak of his yet another Team India snub, Bengal veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is looking a bit clueless against Hyderabad. Openers Aman Rao and Rahul Singh Ghalaut are forming a terrific partnership as Bengal pacers Shami and Akash Deep look for a breakthrough.
HYD 50/0 (7 overs) vs BEN
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Blow for Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu use a different strategy today as they send Washington Sundar to open, along side N Jagadeesan against Tripura. However, Tripura get an early breakthrough as they dismiss Tamil Nadu skipper Jagadeesan in the second over for duck. He has been dismissed by Mura Singh.
TN 13/1 (6 overs) vs TRI
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Auqib Nabi strikes for J&K
OUT!!! Jammu Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi strikes against Baroda as he dismisses AH Pasi for 6. Auqib, who has been signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.4 crore for IPL 2026, cleans up Pasi in style. Baroda have lost their second wicket as Yudhvir Singh also removed Nitya Pandya for 5.
BAR 12/2 (2.1 overs) vs J&K
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Few tosses delayed
A news coming in from Jaipur that tosses for all the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in the city have been delayed due to intense fog. That means, Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh, Goa vs Punjab, Sikkim vs Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra have been delayed. The wait for Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer still continues.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Toss
Bihar opts to field against Manipur (Plate group final)
Andhra opts to field against Haryana
Kerala opts to field against Pondicherry
Baroda opts to bat against J&K
Saurashtra opts to field against Services
Railways opts to bat against Delhi
Vidarbha opts to field against UP
Bengal opts to field against Hyderabad
Jharkhand opts to field against Madhya Pradesh
Tripura opts to field against Tamil Nadu
Assam opts to bat against Chandigarh
Rajasthan opts to field against Karnataka
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Remaining schedule for today
Group C
Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra at Anantam Ground, Jaipur
Goa vs Punjab at KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur
Sikkim vs Uttarakhand at Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground, Jaipur
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Group D
Andhra Pradesh vs Haryana at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur
Delhi vs Railways at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur
Saurashtra vs Services at Three Ovals KSCA Stadium, Alur
Gujarat vs Odisha at BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru
Plate Group
Bihar vs Manipur, Final at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Group A and B Schedule today
Group A
Jharkhand vs Madhya Pradesh at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad
Karnataka vs Rajasthan at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad
Tamil Nadu vs Tripura at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad
Kerala vs Pondicherry at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
Group B
Assam vs Chandigarh at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot
Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot
Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot
Bengal vs Hyderabad at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Focus on Gill-Iyer
India ODI skipper Shubman Gill is also set to feature for Punjab in today's fixture against Goa. He missed the previous game Sikkim due to food poisoning. Apart from him, star India batter Shreyas Iyer is also set to lead Mumbai in the remainder of the tournament.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: No Virat Kohli today
India superstar Virat Kohli will not feature in Delhi's fixture against Railways in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru on Tuesday, head coach Sarandeep Singh told PTI. Kohli, who made 131 and 77 on his return to the premier domestic one-day competition, will soon rejoin the national team for the ODI series against New Zealand beginning on January 11.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Round 6 matches. Many big stars are in action today, so, stay tuned with us as we bring all the live updates to you from India's domestic tournament.