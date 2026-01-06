Advertisement
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: The sixth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches is Jaipur have been delayed due to dense fog in the city. Mumbai are taking on Himachal Pradesh while Goa are facing Punjab in Jaipur and the fans have to wait to witness India ODI skipper Shubman Gill and star batter Shreyas Iyer in action. On a lighter note, Railway have opted to bat against Delhi while Assam have opted to bat against Chandigarh. Baroda have also opted to bat against Jammu and Kashmir while Bengal have opted to field against Hyderabad. While Virat Kohli will not feature in Delhi's fixture against Railways, pacer Harshit Rana and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are in action for the game in Alur. (LIVE SCORECARD: Goa vs Punjab | Delhi vs Railways | Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai)

Jan 06, 2026 09:46 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Harshit, Ishant strike for Delhi

Delhi are off to a dominating start against the Railways as they get two early wickets. Pacer Ishant Sharma and Harshit Rana get one wicket each as the Railways lose both their openers. Ishant removes Ansh Yadav for duck while Harshit dismisses Pratham Singh for 11. 

RAL 26/2 (8 overs) vs DEL

Jan 06, 2026 09:37 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Hyderabad dominate Shami

Amid the heartbreak of his yet another Team India snub, Bengal veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is looking a bit clueless against Hyderabad. Openers Aman Rao and Rahul Singh Ghalaut are forming a terrific partnership as Bengal pacers Shami and Akash Deep look for a breakthrough. 

HYD 50/0 (7 overs) vs BEN

Jan 06, 2026 09:28 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Blow for Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu use a different strategy today as they send Washington Sundar to open, along side N Jagadeesan against Tripura. However, Tripura get an early breakthrough as they dismiss Tamil Nadu skipper Jagadeesan in the second over for duck. He has been dismissed by Mura Singh. 

TN 13/1 (6 overs) vs TRI

Jan 06, 2026 09:20 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Auqib Nabi strikes for J&K

OUT!!! Jammu Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi strikes against  Baroda as he dismisses AH Pasi for 6. Auqib, who has been signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.4 crore for IPL 2026, cleans up Pasi in style. Baroda have lost their second wicket as Yudhvir Singh also removed Nitya Pandya for 5. 

BAR 12/2 (2.1 overs) vs J&K

Jan 06, 2026 09:03 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Few tosses delayed

A news coming in from Jaipur that tosses for all the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in the city have been delayed due to intense fog. That means, Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh, Goa vs Punjab, Sikkim vs Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra have been delayed. The wait for Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer still continues. 

Jan 06, 2026 08:57 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Toss

Bihar opts to field against Manipur (Plate group final)

Andhra opts to field against Haryana

Kerala opts to field against Pondicherry

Baroda opts to bat against J&K

Saurashtra opts to field against Services

Railways opts to bat against Delhi

Vidarbha opts to field against UP

Bengal opts to field against Hyderabad

Jharkhand opts to field against Madhya Pradesh

Tripura opts to field against Tamil Nadu

Assam opts to bat against Chandigarh

Rajasthan opts to field against Karnataka

Jan 06, 2026 08:34 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Remaining schedule for today

Group C

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra at Anantam Ground, Jaipur

Goa vs Punjab at KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur

Sikkim vs Uttarakhand at Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Group D

Andhra Pradesh vs Haryana at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur

Delhi vs Railways at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur

Saurashtra vs Services at Three Ovals KSCA Stadium, Alur

Gujarat vs Odisha at BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru

Plate Group

Bihar vs Manipur, Final at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Jan 06, 2026 08:33 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Group A and B Schedule today

Group A

Jharkhand vs Madhya Pradesh at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad

Karnataka vs Rajasthan at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad

Kerala vs Pondicherry at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad

Group B

Assam vs Chandigarh at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot

Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot

Bengal vs Hyderabad at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Jan 06, 2026 08:30 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Focus on Gill-Iyer

India ODI skipper Shubman Gill is also set to feature for Punjab in today's fixture against Goa. He missed the previous game Sikkim due to food poisoning. Apart from him, star India batter Shreyas Iyer is also set to lead Mumbai in the remainder of the tournament. 

Jan 06, 2026 08:28 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: No Virat Kohli today

India superstar Virat Kohli will not feature in Delhi's fixture against Railways in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru on Tuesday, head coach Sarandeep Singh told PTI. Kohli, who made 131 and 77 on his return to the premier domestic one-day competition, will soon rejoin the national team for the ODI series against New Zealand beginning on January 11.

Jan 06, 2026 08:21 (IST)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Round 6 matches. Many big stars are in action today, so, stay tuned with us as we bring all the live updates to you from India's domestic tournament. 

