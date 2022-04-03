Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Saturday took to social media to share pictures with Hollywood star Will Smith. The pictures were from when Will Smith had attended a Melbourne Stars match in the Big Bash League in 2018. Smith, who recently won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in 'King Richard', was in Australia promoting a film when he attended the Stars' home match against Sydney Thunder at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. "Just make the dude laugh and all will be ok!" Pietersen wrote along with the pictures on Twitter.

Just make the dude laugh and all will be ok! pic.twitter.com/cz9ZXYnlF6 — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 2, 2022

Pietersen had joined the Melbourne Stars in 2014 and played for them until the 2017/18 season.

Will Smith was recently in the news for his attack on Chris Rock in this year's Oscars Award Ceremony.

Attendees at the Dolby Theatre watched open-mouthed as Smith mounted the stage and slapped Rock across the face after the comic made a joke about his wife's closely cropped head.

Will Smith has since tendered his resignation from the body that awards the Oscars and the Academy accepted his resignation.

During the 94th Academy Awards, Chris Rock, who was presenting an award, made a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven head and the same didn't go well with the actor. Smith went up the stage and slapped Chris Rock and later, when he won the Best Actor award, apologised for his behaviour.

Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a condition that causes hair to fall out.