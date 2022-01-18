Australia retained the Ashes by crushing England 4-0 in the five-match series at home on Sunday. Following England's humiliating loss, the team's management and top leadership, including the coach and captain have come under scrutiny. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, however, is of the belief that currently there's no one better to replace Joe Root and Chris Silverwood as captain and coach, respectively.

"They're saying, SACK THE COACH! SACK THE CAPTAIN! Who else is going to coach or captain this England Test team any better? If you name me some world class players to replace the current underperforming ones, I'll agree. But, there isn't! wrote Pietersen on Twitter.

The English side has not won the Ashes series since 2015.

Despite the thrashing in the recently-concluded Ashes series, Joe Root remains England's most successful Test captain with 27 wins in 61 matches. Alastair Cook is second in the list with 24 wins in 59 games.

Last year, England lost the four-match Test series in India and later New Zealand defeated them at their home in the two-match series ahead of the World Test Championship final in June.

Later in August when the Indian Test team led by Virat Kohli toured England, the hosts managed to win just one of the four Tests played and lost two. However, the fifth and final match of the series was postponed after positive cases in the Indian camp.