Rohit Sharma led Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians to a record five titles before he became India's all-format captain. While he was handed the white-ball captaincy of the national team in December last year, Rohit was elected as the full-time Test captain of India in February, 2022. Talking about his style of captaincy, the right-handed batter said that he tries to keep things simple. Rohit added that confusion among players and their roles is the last thing he would want under his captaincy.

"What I have done over the years with the Mumbai Indians franchise and also the time that I have led India, it's just keeping it very-very simple and not complicate things too much. Making sure that... Whatever I have spoken of before about giving the guys that freedom. Making them understand what their role is. That is what I will be expecting of myself, that's what I want to do for the team, for the players to make sure there is no confusion," said Rohit in a video posted by Star Sports on Twitter.

"That (confusion) is the last thing you want, especially when you are playing a high-profile tournament. We want to make sure all of that is taken care of and that's where my role becomes very, very crucial along with Rahul (Dravid) bhai. We will try and keep our focus on that. But for me, It's very simple. I try and keep things literally very, very simple," added Rohit.

Step to keep us Believing in



Hear more about @ImRo45's mantras to a successful captaincy in an exclusive interview on #FollowTheBlues.



Every Sunday, 9 AM | Star Sports Network#BelieveInBlue #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ZAPM11IUwr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 19, 2022

While Rohit, like several other senior players, has been rested for India's ongoing three-match ODI series vs Zimbabwe, his next assignment will be the upcoming Asia Cup that kicks off on August 27. It is worth noting that India will start their campaign at the continental event with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28.