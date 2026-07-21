Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Leeds owner Kavya Maran refused to comment on the controversy surrounding Pakistan cricket team players in the Hundred. The move by the franchise to sign spinner Abrar Ahmed sparked a huge row, Maran was present during the auction and she decided to sign him for 190,000 Pounds (around Rs 2.45 crore). In a recent interview, Maran was asked about the incident but she just said that she was happy with both the men's and women's squads. "We are really happy with both our squads; we have so many bases covered," Maran said in an interaction with The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of this year's The Hundred with a right knee injury, casting doubt over his availability for next month's Test series against Pakistan and depriving the rising star of a valuable opportunity to captain Birmingham Phoenix.

Bethell suffered the injury during England's recent ODI series win over India and withdrew from the tournament after an MRI scan on Monday morning. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has not shared a timeline for his recovery. England's opening Test against Pakistan at Headingley is set to start on August 19.

"Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of The Hundred due to a right knee injury," the ECB said in a statement. "He sustained the injury during the Metro Bank ODI Series and had an MRI scan yesterday morning. He will start his rehabilitation, and we will provide updates as needed."

This injury is a major setback for the 21-year-old, who was retained by Birmingham Phoenix on a £340,000 contract and named captain for the 2026 season. The franchise is now jointly owned by Warwickshire and US investment fund Knighthead Capital. England football star Jude Bellingham is also a minority stakeholder.

Expressing his disappointment, Bethell said, "It's frustrating to miss out on The Hundred, especially representing Birmingham Phoenix in front of our supporters at Edgbaston. Unfortunately, I need to take the time to get back to full fitness. My focus now is on completing my rehabilitation and returning fully fit."

Bethell is seen as one of England's future leaders. He led the team to a T20I series win in Ireland last year while Harry Brook was rested. He is also considered a potential long-term successor to Ben Stokes as Test captain. He could be an option in the white-ball formats if Brook eventually takes over the Test leadership.

(With IANS inputs)

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