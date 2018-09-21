Karun Nair To Lead Board President's XI Against West Indies

Karun Nair will lead the Board President's XI in a two-day warm-up match against the West Indies in Vadodara from September 29. West Indies are scheduled to play two-match Test series against India , starting October 4. The Board President's XI squad includes the likes of Prithvi Shaw , Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, among others. All-rounder Hanuma Vihari, who made his Test debut in the final Test against England earlier this month was also named in the squad with Kerala's Jalaj Saxena picked as the other all-rounder.

The pace bowling department will have the likes of Basil Thampi, Avesh Khan and Ishan Porel in action while Jalaj Saxena and Saurabh Kumar will handle the spinning responsibilities.

The warm-up tie will be followed by two Tests. The first Test will be played from October 4 and the second Test will be played from October 12 in Hyderabad.

Apart from the Test matches, the West Indies are scheduled to play five-match ODI series and 3 T20I series.

