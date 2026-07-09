Kapil Dev, one of India's greatest cricketers ever, and Yograj Singh were contemporaries. They were mentored by the same coach, Desh Prem Azad, and went on to play for India, albeit with different levels of success. Kapil became one of the greatest all-rounders in the world and also led India to the 1983 World Cup title. Yograj Singh, also an all-rounder, played six ODIs and one Test. His international career did not flourish. Yograj's son, Yuvraj Singh, went on to play for India. He was the Player of the Tournament in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Yograj, meanwhile, often made controversial comments about Kapil. "When Kapil Dev became captain of India, North Zone, and Haryana, he dropped me for no reason," Yograj once said in an interview.

"My wife (Yuvi's mother) wanted me to ask Kapil questions. I told her that I would teach this bloody man a lesson. I took my pistol out and went to Kapil's house in Sector 9. He came out with his mother. I abused him a dozen times. I told him, because of you I have lost a friend, and for what you have done, you will pay for it."

Yuvraj Singh then apologised to Kapil Dev in an interview.

"He had no need to do so. Sometimes things happen. He is a great cricketer. What a fabulous cricketer he was and the way he served the country. I think he made the game more popular. People love him for the way he played cricket," Kapil Dev said in a recent podcast on Sports Tak.

Kapil Dev was then asked directly about Yograj Singh's statements about him. "He has said he will hug you, but only if you come as a friend," the anchor said.

"I don't know what he is trying to say. I am still a friend. There is nothing from my side. But I don't like to meet bitter people in life. I like to meet happy people. There will be many things, but you will have to move on in life. But if you are a bitter person, people won't love you. His son has done so well; he should be a happy person and live happily," Kapil said.

"No one would get everything. Sometimes you get it, sometimes your family gets it. At the end of the day, you should be happy and not bitter. A bitter person has no place in this world. Your reaction to things determines who you are. If I slap someone or abuse someone, what good will it do? You have to move on. Somebody who has seen so much in the world, seen so many ups and downs... how many people had the chance to play for India as well as act in movies? You have already got more than many people. If you are unhappy, you are unhappy."

Kapil Dev added that he had no issues if Yograj came and hugged him. "Bachpan ka dost hai. We went our own way. But we had a fabulous time. We grew up together. You get married and then if a divorce happens, you shouldn't forget the good times. Sometimes you become so bitter that you forget the good times. I remember the good times," he said.

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