The century against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup could not have come at a better time for Virat Kohli. After facing question marks over his form, the former Indian cricket team skipper roared back to form in the continental event with two half-centuries and a ton. The century came while opening the innings in India's final Super 4 match. With the T20 World Cup in Australia starting in little over a month's time, former India wicketkeeper suggested that Kohli should continue opening the innings along with captain Rohit Sharma.

"It's very clear. If I was clear that Virat Kohli should be opening in Asia Cup, he should be opening in World Cup as well. It just gives the right balance," Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz.

"They (Kohli and Rohit Sharma) are two different kind of players. One goes very aggressive (from the beginning), can hit boundaries, and there is Kohli who finds gaps and creates boundaries without losing shape. If Rohit and Kohli can play till the first six overs I have no doubt that even in Australian conditions more often than not they will get India to around fifty.

"That is a good score without losing a wicket. Kohli is probably India's best batter suited for those conditions. So why not. New ball will be key in Australia. You have got your two best batters playing the first six overs. If you have wickets in hand, that has always been the recipe for success for any T20 team."

India play their first match at the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 23.