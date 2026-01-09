India's 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave yet another exemplary performance for the U19 team against South Africa on Wednesday. Suryavanshi hammered 127 runs off just 73 balls during the third and final Youth ODI match against South Africa U19 in Benoni. With this, he also became the youngest captain to score a Youth ODI century. Suryavanshi and his fellow opener Aaron George hit centuries and propelled India to 393/7 in their 50 overs. Later, India bowled out South Africa U19 for 160 to register a massive 233-run victory and swept away the three-match series.

The performance from Rajasthan Royals star left former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin utterly impressed and he took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Suryavanshi.

"171(95), 50(26), 190(84), 68(24), 108*(61), 46(25) & 127(74) today. These are just some of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's scores in the last 30 days across domestic & U19 cricket. Enna thambi, indha adi podhuma, illa innum konjam venuma? Translation ( what's all this brother? Is this sample enough or are you going to raise the bar further)," wrote Ashwin.

171(95), 50(26), 190(84), 68(24), 108*(61), 46(25) & 127(74) today.



These are just some of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's scores in the last 30 days across domestic & U19 cricket.



Enna thambi, indha adi podhuma, illa innum konjam venuma?

Translation ( what's all this brother? Is this… pic.twitter.com/Udvb8HWiTn — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 7, 2026

Ashwin further stated that with the upcoming U19 World Cup and IPL 2026 in March, Suryavanshi's performance as an opener will be a great spectacle for all the fans.

"You can't explain in words what this kid is doing at 14. With the U19 WC round the corner where he's expected to be the showstopper, followed immediately by the leap to the IPL for his first full season as an opener stepping into the big shoes of Sanju, the next four months of #VaibhavWatch is going to be exciting, telling us everything about his temperament, hunger & character," Ashwin added.

The three-match Youth ODI series between India U19 and South Africa U19 for Suryavanshi's first-stint as the national captain. He took the job as regular skipper Ayush Mhatre was out due to an injury.

The U19 ODI World Cup will kick-start from January 15 with India playing their opening match against USA.