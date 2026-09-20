Josh Inglis and Nathan Ellis played key roles as Australia snatched a dramatic one-wicket win over Zimbabwe on Sunday in a tense climax to a three one-day internationals series. Australia completed a 3-0 sweep, but after comfortable victories in the first two matches they needed a single from Ellis off the second last ball to pip the hosts. Zimbabwe won the toss and posted 271-8 with unbeaten captain Sikandar Raza (81), Craig Ervine (59) and Innocent Kaia (55), who retired with a hamstring injury, scoring half centuries. After the cheap departures of Travis Head (6) and Matt Renshaw (4) -- centurions in the earlier ODIs -- wicketkeeper Inglis kept Australia in contention with a 103-run innings.

Soon after Inglis was bowled by Raza, the tourists needed nine runs from the final over to win at Harare Sports Club.

Ellis struck the first ball for six and the second reaped a single. Partner Spencer Johnson hit a single off the fourth ball to level the scores.

A chip over midwicket by Ellis from the penultimate delivery off Wessly Madhevere won a thriller for Australia, who now travel to South Africa for ODI and Test series.

Apart from his undefeated 36, Ellis took three wickets, including opener Brian Bennett (30).

"It was a great game of cricket. I thought Zimbabwe probably deserved to win, but the boys got the job done at the end and that was fantastic," said Australia captain Mitchell Marsh.

"We are aware we need to keep improving as a team. There are lots of positive signs with our group. We have got some young talent, which is exciting for the future."

Raza said: I would rather have a game like this than for the Aussies to just chase it down in 40 overs. There were many positives, but this is one that got away.

"One thing we have learnt -- three hundreds by the Aussies and none from us. In ODIs you need the top four getting hundreds."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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