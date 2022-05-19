England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday. "After being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season," the ECB statement read. "No timeframe has been set for his return. A management plan will be determined following further specialist opinion over the coming days," the board added.

"We're all with you and we're all gutted for you, @JofraArcher," the ECB tweeted.

Archer was scheduled to make his comeback for Sussex in their first T20 Blast fixture against Glamorgan on May 26, having last played competitive cricket for England in March 21.

Archer has missed several crucial matches for England, including the 2021 T20 World Cup and the Ashes series in Australia due to his fitness issues.

His injury is a huge blow for England, with the T20 World Cup in Australia coming up in October.

Archer has represented England in 13 Tests, 17 ODIs and 12 T20Is since making his international debut in 2019.