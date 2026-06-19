Two-time World Cup winner Sreesanth, in a recent interview, made some explosive comments against his former teammates. From Gautam Gambhir to Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth went on a no-holds-barred rant. Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh share a complex history. Back in the 2008 IPL, then Mumbai Indians player Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth, who was Kings XI Punjab's star pacer. With time, most felt the scars left by that incident had healed. However, Sreesanth was unhappy when the legendary spinner appeared in an advertisement inspired by the infamous 'Slapgate' incident.

During the interaction on Lallantop, Sreesanth was shown an old photograph of him and Harbhajan dressed in boxing gear. "This same scene, do you have the guts? Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? Can you? I am asking him. Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Wearing these same gloves... This is not acting, I am smiling. You are not even smiling, I don't know what you are doing. Let's see. This is an open challenge," Sreesanth said, looking at the camera.

The interview was broadcast on Thursday. On Friday evening, Harbhajan Singh posted a cryptic video on Instagram with the caption, "Khali bartaan hi to awaaz karte hain (empty vessels make the most noise)."

In the video, Harbhajan said, "Kisine bohot khub kaha hai ki karne do jo log bakwaas karte hain, hamesha khali bartaan hi to awaaz karte hain." The line loosely translates to: "Someone has rightly said, let people talk nonsense, it is always the empty vessels that make noise."

Sreesanth's name was not mentioned in the video, but it did not take social media long to connect the two statements.

In the same interview, Sreesanth did not stop, as he issued a direct challenge and asked Harbhajan to face him in the ring.

"I challenge you, Bhajji. If you have this much of a problem with the slap incident and me, and you earn this much... let me earn too. Come into the ring. I am calling you from my heart. If we have some self-respect, let's not do ads and all that. In a genuine way, for all the Malayalis and all the Sardars, please come. I am waiting," he said

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