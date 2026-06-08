NECO Master Blaster skipper Jitesh Sharma unleashed carnage in the ongoing Vidarbha Pro T20 League, slamming an unbeaten 36 off just 10 balls during the clash against India Warriors on Saturday. Days after being crowned an Indian Premier League (IPL) champion for a second successive season with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Jitesh lit up the stadium with five sixes off six deliveries. He struck Darshan Nalkande for a six on the final ball of the 18th over, followed by three maximums in four balls off Praful Hinge in the next over.

He then hit his fifth and final six in the final over, which was bowled by Rahul Dongarwar. However, a fan was quick to point out that the size of the boundary was comparatively small in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League.

"Aur chota kardete boundary ko (Might as well make the boundary even smaller)," a fan wrote in a sarcastic tone.

Aur chota kardete boundary ko https://t.co/smVxYHUKlm — Anubhav (@afc_anubhav) June 7, 2026

Speaking before the start of the season, Jitesh, who led NECO Master Blaster to the title last year, suggested that defending a championship brings a completely different mental challenge compared to chasing one.

"Defending the title gives extra unnecessary load, unnecessary attention towards winning the cup. I think chasing something always gives you a thought of what the next move we should plan. It changes your mindset," said Jitesh.

"When you go for a win or chase a trophy, you always plan to win the game. But defending a title, if you think, it gives you a thought that I don't want to lose. I don't want to lose this trophy. If you think about how to win, it makes a huge difference in your mindset," he added.

NECO Master Blaster Squad: Jitesh Sharma, Adhyayan Daga, Aryan Meshram, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Ananmay Jayaswal, Vedant Dighade, Vaibhav Chandekar, Abhishek Gupta, Shantanu Rajput, Dipesh Parwani, Harsh Dubey, Avinash Jadhav, Arya Durugkar, Gaurav Dhoble, Gaurav Farde, Kush Khandelwal.

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