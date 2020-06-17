Jimmy Neesham's wit and sarcastic humour have been the talk of the Twitter town for long. Neesham often comes up with funny replies to tweets and came up with one such gem when a Twitter user asked the cricketer if he has considered playing cricket in response to one of Neesham's tweet where he had asked suggestions on renting out a “golf simulator.” Neesham was sarcastic as ever in his response as he quoted what the user had asked along with the picture of a cartoon character.

“Does anybody have contacts for renting a golf simulator for the 2 months while we're in Dubai? Desperate for something to do in the IPL bubble!” tweeted Neesham.

A user replied to the tweet asking “have you considered playing cricket.”

Neesham, who turned 30 on Thursday, shut down the troll without really adding to the comment made.

The all-rounder from New Zealand is in the UAE and he will turn out for Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Punjab play their first game of the tournament on September 20 against Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

Led by KL Rahul and coached by Anil Kumble, Punjab's acquisitions ahead of the season, which include Neesham, have been Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, and Glenn Maxwell among others.

The IPL has been moved out of India to the UAE due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic back home.

The season opener will be played on Friday in Abu Dhabi where defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on the team they beat in IPL 2019 final, Chennai Super Kings.