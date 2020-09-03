SunRisers Hyderabad are set to welcome star player and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to their squad in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Williamson posted a picture on his official Instagram handle, sitting in a plane next to compatriot Jimmy Neesham, who will be appearing for the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. The Black Caps skipper wrote that he was looking forward to "catching up" with the SunRisers Hyderabad squad. "First trip in a while! ?? Looking forward to catching up with the Orange army," Williamson captioned his post on Instagram.

SunRisers Hyderabad shared the picture on their official Twitter handle, captioning it, "Look who's on his way to UAE".

Before leaving for the UAE, Williamson had spoken about his "apprehension" of playing the tournament after 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings camp tested positive for coronavirus, out of which two were players.

"That's part of the reason why they made every team stay at a different hotel," news agency PTI had quoted Williamson as saying to 'Radio New Zealand'.

"Obviously there's a little bit of apprehension, certainly as you get nearer to the time. Now it's two days out you start thinking you do have to be extremely vigilant and disciplined.".

"But obviously that's bad news. You don't want to hear anybody has COVID. I hear they are predominantly asymptomatic so hopefully through another lockdown period they can come through and will be okay," said Williamson

He is among a host of New Zealand stars that will be taking part in IPL 2020.

Jimmy Neesham is set to represent Kings XI Punjab, Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult will be playing for Mumbai Indians, Lockie Ferguson is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad, while Mitchell Santner will be playing for MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings.