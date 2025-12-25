Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test Live Streaming, Live Telecast: With an aim to avoid further embarrassment, England face Australia in the fourth match of the ongoing Ashes series. The Three Lions have already lost the series and enter the Boxing Day Test to fight for their pride. England lost each of the first three Tests, allowing Australia to retain the Ashes in just 11 days of on-field action. For the fourth game, the Ben Stokes-led side has already named its team, with the big news being the loss of star bowler Jofra Archer for the rest of the series.

Australia, on the other hand, are focused on a pace-heavy attack for the fourth Test. After spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a long-term hamstring injury in the Ashes-clinching win in Adelaide and later underwent surgery, off-spinner Todd Murphy was called into the squad. But with the Melbourne pitch showing plenty of grass, Australia opted to leave Murphy out when they named their squad on Thursday. Captain Steve Smith will wait until the toss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday before confirming the starting XI.

Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test Live Streaming, Boxing Day Test Live Telecast: Check When And Where to Watch

When will the Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test start?

The Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test will start on December 26, Friday.

Where will the Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test be played?

The Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

What time will the Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test start?

The Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test will start at 5 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test?

The Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test?

The Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

