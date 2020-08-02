James Neesham is one of the finest white-ball all-rounders going around in the sport today. Despite that Kings XI Punjab managed to pick him up for an absolute bargain -- his base price of Rs 50 lakh -- in the IPL auction. Neesham has played for Delhi Daredevils (now called Delhi Capitals) and Kolkata Knight Riders in the past, but is yet to really leave his mark on the tournament and this could very well be his year in IPL. Away from the cricket field, Neesham has another talent. He is an absolute rage on Twitter and fans trying to troll him should do so at their own peril.

One Pakistan fan, probably in the dark about Neesham's Twitter talents, decided to try his luck and question the New Zealander about why he plays in the IPL while choosing not to take part in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Twitter user took it a step further and decided to answer his own question by saying: "ipl gives you more money & fame thats why you are not playing PSL very Sad".

Neesham, who is savage in his replies with sarcasm being his weapon of choice, decided to shut down the Pakistan fan with minimal fuss.

"Or because PSL is in the middle of our home summer?" wrote back the New Zealander.

Or because PSL is in the middle of our home summer? https://t.co/kab4La5vlX — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 31, 2020

While Neesham will be appearing for Punjab, being led by KL Rahul, a few other New Zealand stars are also expected to make an appearance.

Neesham is among a host of New Zealand stars that will be taking part in IPL 2020.

Lockie Ferguson will be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult for Mumbai Indians, Kane Williamson will be leading the SunRisers Hyderabad's charge, while Mitchell Santner will playing for MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings.