A viral photo from Wednesday's Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Sikkim in Jaipur sent social media into a frenzy. In the picture, veteran batter Rohit Sharma was seen standing next to Mumbai teammate and wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore behind the stumps. Fans were quick to label the wicketkeeper as Rohit's doppelganger due to the uncanny resemblance in their facial features, as well as their similar bearded looks. Social media erupted with fans suggesting that Tamore looks "more Rohit Sharma than Rohit himself."

Here's how internet reacted:

Hardik Tamore looks More Rohit Sharma then Rohit himself pic.twitter.com/kOHwjLMC3W — chirag khetan (@chiragkhetan1) December 25, 2025

Cricket has its own look-alike moments #RohitSharma #HardikTamore pic.twitter.com/W7wWBT5kbq — (@RayalSantosh) December 25, 2025

- Both Looking Same pic.twitter.com/KoN6bv34P5 — manzur shaban (@Manzurshaban123) December 25, 2025

Hardik didn't get the chance to bat against Sikkim as Rohit stole the show with a sensational century on his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after seven years. The former India captain made a mockery of an inexperienced Sikkim bowing attack with a 94-ball-155 as Mumbai cruised to an eight-wicket victory at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rohit's carnage included 18 fours and nine sixes with Mumbai chasing down a target of 237 in just 30.3 overs. He had two partnership, one that yielded 141 runs for the opening stand with Angkrish Raghuvansi (38 of 56 balls) and another 75 with debutant Musheer Khan (27).

Around 20,000 fans were in the stands to witness Rohit's knock, while those who couldn't get in climbed nearby trees to catch a glimpse of him.