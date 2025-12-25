After being dropped for the upcoming T20 World Cup, India's star batter Shubman Gill has begun training hard at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali. The player is now focusing on domestic cricket before he leads India in the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. Gill has shown his commitment to represent the Punjab state team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, which kicked off on Wednesday. He was part of the squad announced by the side but didn't feature in the first game.

Shubman Gill started training for VHT and New Zealand series #shubmangill #cricketpic.twitter.com/jtCFYTXh5m — CREX (@Crex_live) December 25, 2025

It is worth noting that Gill was dropped from India's squad for New Zealand T20Is as well as the T20 World Cup 2026 following his lean patch in the format. He was brought into the team in the Asia Cup earlier this year. The return saw Gill playing a T20I after a gap of more than one year. However, the comeback turned out to be a poor one for the right-handed batter, who could score just 291 runs in 15 innings at an average of 24.25. His below-par performance saw the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors decide to drop him from the T20I team.

Gill had come into India's T20I team this year when everything was going right for the side, if not perfect. He turned out to be the top scorer in the England Test series, and impressed by it, the selectors decided to call him into the T20I set-up. The player thus made a return to the T20I format after a gap of more than a year and replaced Sanju Samson in the opening slot. The fact that Samson was dropped despite impressive performances at the position drew widespread criticism.

While naming the squad for T20 World Cup 2026, the BCCI selectors took a U-turn, naming Samson in the team instead of Gill.