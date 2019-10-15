The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday took the decision to scrap the boundary count rule that created quite a flutter after the final of World Cup 2019 between England and New Zealand. Instead, cricket's world governing body said the Super Over will be repeated until there is a winner if a similar situation arises. While the development will go a long way in pacifying disgruntled fans, who had blasted the rule following the World Cup final , not everyone is pleased with ICC's belated decision. Jimmy Neesham, who was part of the New Zealand playing XI that lost to England in the World Cup 2019 final, hilariously mocked ICC's decision for being a bit too late.

Neesham took to Twitter and wrote: "Next on the agenda: Better binoculars for the Ice spotters on the Titanic".

Next on the agenda: Better binoculars for the Ice spotters on the Titanic https://t.co/nwUp4Ks3Mp — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 14, 2019

The New Zealand cricketer's tweet instantly went viral with fans hailing him for his caustic wit.

You have the greatest Twitter account EVER! — Sabeeha Majid (@SabeehaMajid) October 14, 2019

I was literaly waiting for your tweet on this. Oh god — Utkarsh (@jstutkarsh) October 15, 2019

Please don't be a commentator or a coach after whenever you retire. Consider doing stand-up comedy. — Deepesh Lakhotia (@CuriousBanker16) October 14, 2019

Lol - yep. Innovation at its peak. Getting rid of a lame rule - how about retrospectively revising the result as well? :D — Srinivasa S (@photomithra) October 15, 2019

I thought Brits were the most sarcastic go kiwis go. :) Good one mate. — Dwight Schrute (@ZLagrem) October 15, 2019

On Monday, the ICC announced that it was scrapping the controversial rule that led to a massive backlash from fans.

In the World Cup 2019 final, England were declared the champions, on basis of superior boundary count after the Super Over against New Zealand ended in a tie. According to a media release from ICC, "the Chief Executives' Committee agreed that use of the Super Over as a way to decide results at ICC events will be retained".

"Both the Cricket Committee and CEC agreed it was an exciting and engaging conclusion to the game and will remain in place covering all games at both ODI and T20I World Cups.

In group stages, if the Super Over is tied the match will be tied. In Semi Finals and Finals, there is one change to the Super Over regulation in keeping with the basic principle of scoring more runs than the opponent to win, the Super Over will be repeated until one team has more runs than the other," the release added.