Jhulan Goswami Becomes Highest ODI Wicket-taker In Women's Cricket

Jhulan Goswami on Tuesday became the leading wicket-taker in One-day Internationals as the right-arm fast bowler surpassed the world record held by Cathryn Fitzpatrick of Australia. The Indian woman now has 181 wickets in 153 matches, getting past Fitzpatrick's 180. The record came about in the ongoing match against South Africa in the Women's Quadrangular Series in Potchefstroom. Goswami, who finished with figures of 3 for 20 in 7.3 overs, became the leading wicket-taker after dismissing Raisibe Ntozakhe. Her previous two scalps were of Nadine de Klerk and Masabata Klaas.

She keeps breaking records & this is the one to cherish. India's Jhulan Goswami is now the leading wicket taker (181) in Women's ODIs. pic.twitter.com/VqbuFNBDVz — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 9, 2017

Goswami, who made her ODI debut in 2002 against England, is considered one of the fastest bowlers in the game and has two five-fors in the format with the best bowling figures of 6 for 31. The 34-year-old's feat was recognized by many as wishes poured in on social media.

Congratulations to India's Jhulan Goswami who has today passed Cathryn Fitzpatrick to become the top wicket taker in Women's ODIs with 181! pic.twitter.com/G3Jqmf6PHi — ICC (@ICC) May 9, 2017

Goswami has 40 Test scalps to her name and 50 wickets in T20s. Over all, she has 271 international wickets across all formats.

She won the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award in 2007, the Arjuna Award in 2010 and the Padma Shri in 2012.