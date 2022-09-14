India off-spinner Jayant Yadav bowled a beauty to castle Somerset's Kasey Aldridge on his County Championship debut for Warwickshire on Tuesday. The 32-year-old, bowling during the Somerset's second innings with the bat, pitched the ball up outside the off-stump. As Aldridge, promoted up the order as a nightwatchman, looked to defend it, the ball spun back in sharply to go through his gates and clatter into the stumps. It was Yadav's second wicket of the match, having taken one in Somerset' first innings as well.

Warwickshire shared the video of the wicket.

"'Hey Siri, what is spin?'" the club captioned the post.

Watch: Jayant Yadav dismisses Kasey Aldridge with a jaffa

The wicket left Somerset at 13/2 at Stumps on Day 2. Yadav's compatriot Mohammed Siraj, also making his County debut, had struck earlier to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq for the second time in the match.

Siraj led the Warwickshire bowling attack with a superb five-wicket haul to help bowl Somerset out for 219 in the first innings.

Warwickshire were then themselves bowled out for 196, with Sam Hain top-scoring with 67. Jayant Yadav scored 29 with the bat, while Siraj stayed unbeaten on 21.

Somerset currently have a 36-run lead.

Promoted

Jayant Yadav has so far represented India in six Tests and two ODIs.

He has 16 wickets from the six matches, as well as one century and one fifty.