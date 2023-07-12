There seem to be conflicting interests with regards to the Asia Cup schedule and venue within Pakistan. While the 'hybrid model' was already agreed upon by Najam Sethi, the former Pakistan Cricket Board Chief' and the Asian Cricket Council, the Sports Minister Of Pakistan doesn't seem to be on the same page as the nation's cricketing body. As varied reports over Pakistan's stance on India's decision to not visit the country Asia Cup and its impact on the forthcoming World Cup in India continue, a wayward rumour emerged suggesting BCCI secretary Jay Shah has agreed to travel to Pakistan.

The rumours spread like wildfire, with reporters from Pakistan confirming the development. A few reporters even claimed that the PCB boss Zaka Ashraf has confirmed of his travel to India for the ODI World Cup in return. However, Indian Premier League chairman and BCCI official Arun Dhumal has rubbished the reports.

Jay Shah agreed to Zaka Ashraf's invitation to see the Asia Cup in Pakistan. Jay Shah wished Zaka luck on his new position as chairman and extended an invitation for him to watch the World Cup in India, which Zaka Asheaf also accepted.



"There was no such discussion held. Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalised," Arun Dhumal told PTI.

Dumal also confirmed that Jay Shah and Zaka Ashraf met in Durban where they discussed a number of topics pertaining to the Asia Cup. He also said that just 4 games of the Asia Cup will be held in Pakistan while 9 will take place in Sri Lanka.

India and Pakistan are expected to take on each other twice in the Asia Cup. If the two teams qualify for the final, there would be a third encounter which will also be held in Sri Lanka.

In a case where the Indian team isn't in the final, the title-decider would likely be held in Pakistan.

