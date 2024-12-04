Jay Shah, former BCCI secretary, took over as the ICC chairman on December 1. Among matters that demand his immediate attention, the Champions Trophy 2025 must be on top of his list. Currently, the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are involved in a tussle over the hosting venue of the Champions Trophy 2025. The BCCI has said that the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan, the designated hosts of the Champions Trophy, while the PCB has shown strong dissent over a hybrid model of hosting.

After taking over as ICC chairman, Jay Shah didn't make any comment on the Champions Trophy while outlining his priorities for his term which included leveraging the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as an opportunity and further accelerate the growth of the women's game.

However, now a report in Cricbuzz has said Jay Shah has called for a virtual Board meeting on December 5, but with no specific agenda. The report is not clear whether there will be any discussion on Champions Trophy or not.

Meanwhile, earlier a report in PTI said the International Cricket Council has told Pakistan to either accept the 'Hybrid' model of hosting for next year's Champions Trophy or be prepared to be ousted from the event after the PCB's adamant stand led to an inconclusive meeting of its executive board on November 29.

The emergency meeting was meant to thrash out the schedule of the event in February-March next year but could not achieve a consensus after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model despite India's firm refusal to travel there owing to security concerns.

It is understood that most of the ICC board members were sympathetic towards Pakistan's situation, but PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi was, nonetheless, advised to accept the 'Hybrid' model as the only "plausible solution" for the current imbroglio.

If a 'Hybrid' model is adopted, India's share of Champions Trophy matches will be held in the UAE.

"Look, no broadcaster will give a penny to an ICC event which does not have India and even Pakistan knows that. The ICC meeting on Saturday will only happen if Mr Mohsin Naqvi agrees with the 'Hybrid Model'," an ICC Board source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"If not, then ICC Board might have to shift the tournament entirely to a different country (could be UAE too) but it will be held without Pakistan," he added.

