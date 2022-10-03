Jasprit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. The BCCI confirmed the news via a press release. It is worth noting that Bumrah had already left the Indian squad and went to the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru to recover from his back injury. Speculations were already rife that the ace pacer would miss the mega event in Australia this year and BCCI on Monday confirmed the same. The absence of Bumrah comes as a big blow for India, whose pacers are already not in their groove ahead of the T20 extravaganza.

Fans in social media were quick to react as BCCI confirmed the news of Bumrah missing World Cup on Monday.

Check out some reactions here:

Finally, we'll go as underdogs now. I feel like we are winning this time. #JaspritBumrah #T20WorldCup https://t.co/RKLB50gYn5 — Chaitanya (@Chaitanya_CM21) October 3, 2022

#JaspritBumrah has been ruled out of ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022.



Big set back for team India. pic.twitter.com/FTrCyle9NS — RJ Raja (@rajaduraikannan) October 3, 2022

Almost whole world, know he won't travel to Australia...

But still seeing some cricket experts, expressing their shock/sorrow today after the BCCI announcement...

Not sure, what's the agenda for them?#JaspritBumrah — Common man's (@girikaalan) October 3, 2022

World cup jeetne ki aas hi tutt gyi Aaj ,miss you our captain #JaspritBumrah — Jaspreet Singh (@Jaspree03888439) October 3, 2022

I will go with @MdShami11 as @Jaspritbumrah93 replacement



Pace & accuracy do matter in #Australia pitches



With very less offer on swing it's difficult to get #Chahar as replacement #T20WorldCup #IndianCricketTeam#JaspritBumrah — Ram(@itsme_rrr9438) October 3, 2022

Get ready for 2023 WorldCup BOOM BOOM! You have a lot to makeup for.



This news is very much expected yet both Ganguly and Dravid gave misleading statements that his injury is not confirmed WHY ? @BCCI transparency is annoying sometimes #JaspritBumrah #Bumrah https://t.co/FNRt8FvO4l — Balakrishna Nandigam (@imkrishh) October 3, 2022

@Jaspritbumrah93 now will get enough time to recover for the IPL. I guess he should retire from international cricket. #JaspritBumrah #INDvSA #T20WorldCup — Rohit Pandey (@mniROHIT) October 3, 2022

Now it's official #JaspritBumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup pic.twitter.com/tUsRZ7asly — The Cricket Girl (@SonamGupta007) October 3, 2022

Bumrah had made his return to India's playing XI in the second T20I against Australia in September. He had made a comeback to the national side after missing more than two months of action due to his back injury.

Bumrah underwent recovery in NCA, Bengaluru but he could play only two matches on his return with the third T20I against Australia being his latest game.

He then missed the first T20I against the Proteas and the BCCI named Mohammed Siraj as his replacement later, while also confirming about his injury.

The return was also mediocre for Bumrah in terms of performance as the second T20I saw him register figures of 1 for 23 in two overs and the second game saw him leaking 50 runs for no wicket in 4 overs.