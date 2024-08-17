India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is a rare talent that should be preserved and taken care of properly. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has done a decent job in managing the fast bowler's workload as Bumrah has now become a national treasury. This is the respect and belief that Bumrah has earned for himself over the years with his brilliance with the ball. Having made his India debut in 2016, Bumrah has now become a crucial member of the team.

Bumrah, who made his international debut under MS Dhoni's captaincy, recently revealed how the then India skipper helped him in the team.

"MS (Dhoni) gave me a lot of security, quickly. He has a lot of faith in his instinct, and doesn't believe in a lot of planning," Bumrah told The Indian Express.

Dhoni passed the baton to Virat Kohli, who went on to lead India across formats before stepping down from the role that was taken over by Rohit Sharma.

"Virat (Kohli) is energy-driven, passionate, wears his heart on his sleeve. He pushed us in terms of fitness, and changed the narrative that way. Now Virat is not the captain, but he is still a leader. Captaincy is a post, but a team is run by 11 people," said Bumrah.

The right-arm pacer is now playing under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in the Test and ODI formats, while Suryakumar Yadav has been named the T20I captain of India months ago.

"Rohit (Sharma) is one of the few captains who has empathy towards bowlers, despite being a batsman. He understands players' emotions, and knows what a player is going through. Rohit is not rigid, he is open to feedback," said Bumrah.

While Dhoni called time on his international career in 2020, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma quit T20Is after India's World Cup triumph in Barbados on June 29 this year.