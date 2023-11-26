Jasprit Bumrah shared a picture of his newborn baby boy on social media on Friday. "My little sunshine," wrote the star India pacer in the caption and he used a sun emoji over the picture to hide the face of the baby. In the photo, the right-arm pacer could be seen giving a sweet smile to the baby while carrying him in his arms. The adorable picture melted the hearts of netizens and Bumrah's wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan was also among them. "My favourite boys," she wrote with a heart emoji.

See the post and comment here:

Bumrah and wife Sanjana were blessed with a baby boy on September 4 this year. Back then, Bumrah had announced the news on Instagram with an adorable post. In the post on social media, Bumrah also revealed the name of the child, 'Angad'.

"Our little family has grown and our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it," Bumrah captioned the post.

Bumrah is the pace spearhead of the Indian cricket team. He was a part of the side that lost the Cricket World Cup 2023 final to Australia on November 19 this year in Ahmedabad.

Among many other star players, Bumrah has also been rested from India's ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia.

India have appointed Suryakumar Yadav as the captain for the series as regular T20I skipper Hardik Pandya continues to stay out of the team due to an ankle injury he picked in Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh on October 19.

India lead 1-0 in the series after winning the first game by 2 wickets.