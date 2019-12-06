Jasprit Bumrah turned 26 years old on Friday, sharing his birthday with India teammates Ravindra Jadeja , Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair. Senior most among the four, Ravindra Jadeja celebrated his 31st birthday, while batsmen Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair turned 25 and 28 respectively. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) led the wishes on the big day of "4 birthday boys" with a pleasing video, saying: "Birthday wishes for our 4 birthday boys - Happy Birthday @imjadeja @Jaspritbumrah93 @ShreyasIyer15 @karun126 #TeamIndia." Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja will be in action on their birthday if included in the playing XI for the first T20 International against the West Indies.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, has started working on his strength and fitness after recovering from the stress fracture on his back.

Karun Nair, who once scored a triple century in Tests, last played for India in a Test match against Australia in Dharamsala in March 2017.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wished their star all-rounder Jadeja with a heartwarming message on Twitter.

"Here's a man who's capable of bowling and sprinting across the wicket to whack the same delivery with royal glory and leap to the boundary-line to dismiss himself with a single handed stunner! Dear Birthday, Happy Sir Jadeja!" CSK tweeted.

Jadeja's CSK teammate Suresh Raina joined in the celebration saying: "Happy birthday, brother @imjadeja. May good luck and blessings sprint into your life as quickly as you do on the field. Have a good one!"

The 2019 IPL winners Mumbai Indians wished Bumrah, their most celebrated fast bowler, with a video full of birthday messages from his teammates.

"Happy birthday BOOM. May the light keep shining on you," India all-rounder and Bumrah's Mumbai Indians' teammate Krunal Pandya tweeted.

Pandya also wished Shreyas Iyer, saying: "Happy birthday to this stylish champ. Have a good year bro."

India will take on the West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series in Hyderabad on Friday.