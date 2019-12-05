 
"Joke Of The Year": Fans Troll Abdul Razzaq For Calling Jasprit Bumrah "Baby Bowler"

Updated: 05 December 2019 10:19 IST

Abdul Razzaq was brutally trolled on social media for calling Jasprit Bumrah "baby bowler".

Abdul Razzaq tried to dodge a bouncer. © AFP

Abdul Razzaq was brutally trolled on social media for his comments on premier India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, in an interview to cricketpakistan.com.pk, had said that he had faced great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram, so Jasprit Bumrah is a baby bowler for him. Fans, especially from India, did not waste time to remind Adul Razzaq of his batting average in Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath. While some also reminded Abdul Razzaq of his dismissal to Munaf Patel during the 2011 World Cup Cup.

Check out the reactions from fans here:

Razzaq played 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is for Pakistan. His batting average was less than 30 across formats. Razzaq, however, was a mainstay in the ODIs for Pakistan during his days and scored 5080 runs with the high score of 112.

Bumrah holds the top spot in ICC's ODI Bowlers Rankings. He is currently recovering from an injury which he sustained while playing in the West Indies.

Bumrah was brilliant in the West Indies as he claimed his maiden Test hat-trick in the second Test match.

The Ahmedabad fast bowler is expected to be back in the side for the New Zealand Test series scheduled to take from February next year.

During his time away from the field, the 25-year fast bowler has been very active on social media as he keeps on sharing videos and pictures of his training sessions and leisure time with his followers.

