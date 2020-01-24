 
Jason Gillespie Leaves Fans In Splits With This Message For Angelo Mathews

Updated: 24 January 2020 13:37 IST

Angelo Mathews scored an unbeaten double-century against Zimbabwe at Harare and Jason Gillespie sent him a congratulatory message, creating much mirth on the Internet.

Jason Gillespie played his highest-ever Test knock of 201 not out against Bangladesh in 2006. © AFP

Jason Gillespie has played 71 Tests, 97 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and a sole Twenty20 International (T20I) for Australia. The fast bowler has taken a total of 402 international wickets (259 in Tests, 142 in ODIs and 1 in T20Is) but one of his greatest cricketing achievements remains scoring an unbeaten double-century, which came against Bangladesh in 2006. On Wednesday, Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews struck his highest Test score with an unbeaten double-century against Zimbabwe at Harare and he was welcomed to the '#TestDoubleClub' by none other than Jason Gillespie. Gillespie's tweet welcoming Angelo Mathews led to a laugh riot on Twitter.

Gillespie, coming in as a night-watchman at one-down, struck his highest-ever Test score with a brilliant 201 not out against Bangladesh at Chattogram in April 2006.

On Wednesday, former Sri Lanka captain Mathews eclipsed his previous Test best of 160 and finished 200 not out after a marathon knock spanning 468 balls, as Sri Lanka declared their first innings on 515 for nine.

The 32-year-old Mathews brought up his 10th Test century, his first since December 2018, in the morning session and steadily added to his total with considerable support from Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella.

Sri Lanka went on to thrash Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the first Test at Harare with Suranga Lakmal starring with the ball in hand.

Angelo Mathews was named man of the match for his 200 not out in Sri Lanka's first innings of 515 for nine declared.

"I wanted to go for a biggy," said Mathews after the game. "It was very slow going and they gave nothing away with their umbrella field.

"We didn't want to bat in the fourth innings. There was some variable bounce and turn. We wanted a lead of 160 so I had to make sure we got there."

(With AFP inputs)

